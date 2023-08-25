Mercedes-Benz EQE to launch in India on 15 September

- Could be offered in three variants

- Expected to get two battery pack options

After the success of the EQC, EQS, and the EQB in the country, Mercedes-Benz India is now gearing up to launch the EQE on 15 September. Having debuted globally back in October 2022, the EQE is the electric version of the GLE SUV and is positioned between the EQB and the EQS.

Mercedes-EQE exterior and dimensions

Appearance-wise, the EQE has a face familiar to that of the EQS and gets a sloping roofline with an angled tailgate. Apart from this, other exterior highlights include a closed front grille, LED DRLs running across the width of the bonnet, digital LED headlamps, flush door handles, and 20-inch aero alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the EQE measures 4,863mm in length, 1,940mm in width, and 1,686mm in height. It has a boot space of 520 litres.

EQE interior and features

Talking about the interior, the electric SUV will feature dual screens — for the instrument cluster and infotainment with the latest MBUX system. Other features will include a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Moreover, it will come equipped with a Burmester surround sound system, heads-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, and ventilated front seats.

Mercedes-Benz EQE battery and charging

In global markets, the Mercedes-Benz EQE can be had in 89kWh and 90.6kWh battery pack options. The base 350+ gets a single-motor setup that puts out 288bhp and 565Nm of torque while the 350 4Matic gets a dual-motor setup that produces the same 288bhp but 765Nm of torque. Also on offer could be a 500 4Matic variant and a 53 4Matic AMG variant. Furthermore, it also gets a 170kW DC fast charging option that can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 32 minutes.

Mercedes EQE rivals and competition

Upon its launch, the Mercedes-Benz EQE will compete against the likes of the BMW iX, Audi e-tron, and the Jaguar I-pace.