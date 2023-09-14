Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to be launched in India tomorrow

The second electric from Mercedes in 2023

Expected to be offered with multiple powertrain options

Mercedes-Benz is continuing its EV onslaught for 2023 by introducing its second vehicle in the form of the EQE SUV. Based on the EQE sedan, it is underpinned by the German automaker’s EVA platform and joins the likes of the EQS sedan and EQB SUV.

Mercedes-Benz EQE design and features

Highlights of the EQE SUV exterior design include crossover styling, wrap-around tail lamps and large diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, it’s standard new-gen E-Class fare with a portrait-style infotainment screen, a fully digital instrument cluster and haptic controls on the steering wheel. Other features include multi-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, powered seats and MBUX infotainment system OS. All versions of the car will get pre-safe, eight airbags, ABS with EBD and a traction control programme.

Expected powertrain range

It is expected that Mercedes will offer the EQE in the 350+ RWD trim with a range of 590km, 350 4MATIC trim with a range of 538km but with dual motors giving AWD and a range-topping EQE 500 4 MATIC with a range of 521km. We also expect Mercedes to throw in a couple of high-powered surprises in the form of EQE43 4MATIC and EQE 4MATIC+. Both will get AWD, 476bhp and a 488km range. Either way, we are in for some big numbers in terms of variant range, driving range and lineup.

Competitive pricing and rivals

We expect pricing in the range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 90 lakh with an announcement of local assembly for the standard models. Rivals-In this price bracket, we see only one major rival in the form of the BMW i4.