    Tata Nexon facelift warranty details revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon facelift warranty details revealed

    - Nexon facelift prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh

    - Deliveries likely to begin soon

    Tata Motors launched the 2023 Nexon earlier today (14 September), with introductory prices starting at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is offered in 11 variants across six paint options.

    The facelifted Tata Nexon gets a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier. Additionally, the brand offers one year of iRA subscription with road side assistance. We have driven the refreshed Nexon and our review can be read on the website.

    Feature highlights of the new Tata Nexon include new front and rear bumpers, split LED headlamps, LED light bars at the front and rear, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and Y-shaped LED taillights. Inside, it gets a 10.25-inch screen with wireless connectivity, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, fully digital instrument console, and a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo. 

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.55 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.78 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.25 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.55 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.77 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.46 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.01 Lakh

