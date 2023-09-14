Tata Nexon facelift warranty details revealed

- Nexon facelift prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh

- Deliveries likely to begin soon

Tata Motors launched the 2023 Nexon earlier today (14 September), with introductory prices starting at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is offered in 11 variants across six paint options.

The facelifted Tata Nexon gets a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier. Additionally, the brand offers one year of iRA subscription with road side assistance. We have driven the refreshed Nexon and our review can be read on the website.

Feature highlights of the new Tata Nexon include new front and rear bumpers, split LED headlamps, LED light bars at the front and rear, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and Y-shaped LED taillights. Inside, it gets a 10.25-inch screen with wireless connectivity, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, fully digital instrument console, and a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo.