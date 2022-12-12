Inaugural Indian Racing League ends in the country’s first street circuit

- Four-week long championship had teams from across India

- GodSpeed Kochi’s back to back wins help them lift the title

The final race day of the inaugural Indian Racing League had everything – tricky weather conditions, botched starts, mechanical failures and above all, intense racing. In fact, the four-week long championship saw many teams from all over India and international drivers competing fiercely though ultimately it was GodSpeed Kochi who emerged as the overall champions of the league.

The fourth and the final leg of the Indian Racing League was concluded at the Hyderabad Street Circuit which as we all know is India’s first ever street circuit. The wet weather in Hyderabad made for a wet race day. However, it did not dampen the spirits of the racers and tension in the pits led to an epic finale. In Q1, it was Nikhil Bohra and Ruhaan Alva representing GodSpeed Kochi that took pole and second positions respectively with a best lap time of 1:26.902 and 1:27.726 respectively.

In Q2, it was again Godspeed Kochi, represented by Alister Yoong and Fabienne Wohlwend who secured the first and the second spot with a lap time of 1:26.073 and 1:26.592 respectively. Sprint Race 1 saw Alister Yoong take the chequered flag for Godspeed Kochi while Gabriela Jilkova representing Goa Aces finished second. Sprint Race 2 witnessed Nikhil Bohra and Ruhaan Alva representing GodSpeed Kochi leading from the front.

In the final feature race, Alister Yoong and Nikhil Bohra finished first after a time penalty saw the Chennai Turbo Riders duo of Jon Lancaster and Sandeep Kumar go down by three positions. Lastly, in second position were the Goa Aces duo of Kevin Mirocha and Gabriela Jilkova. Godspeed Kochi entered the final leg placed second on the points table but three straight wins on the final race day saw them snatch the title from Hyderabad Black Birds.