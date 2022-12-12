Maruti Suzuki Ignis scores one star in GNCAP crash test

- Maruti Suzuki Swift and S-Presso score one star

- Scores 16.48 points in adult occupant protection

Maruti Suzuki’s Ignis has undergone the stringent Global NCAP test and scored a one-star rating in the crash test. Alongside the Ignis, GNCAP has also tested the new Swift and S-Presso both of which have scored one star, respectively. The test mule was equipped with dual front airbags, a seat belt pre-tensioner, seat belt load limiter, and a seat belt reminder.

As for adult occupant protection, the Ignis scored 16.48 out of a total of 34 points whereas in terms of child occupant, the hatchback scored 3.86 points out of a possible 49 points. In the frontal impact, the driver’s chest showed weak protection while the protection to the front passenger was adequate. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection while the footwell area was rated stable. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and incapable of bearing further loadings.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque and is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. The starting price of Ignis is Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants.