CarWale

    India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 interiors revealed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    6,422 Views
    India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 interiors revealed

    - The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will feature a sliding centre console

    - Bookings of the model are scheduled to open on 20 December

    Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the interiors and features of the Ioniq 5 EV ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The second EV offering from the brand after the Kona Electric, the Ioniq 5 will be underpinned by the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture that also forms the base for the Kia EV6.

    In terms of features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will receive features in the form of electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support and relaxation function, second-row seats with powered sliding and reclining functions, and a sliding centre console.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front Row Seats

    Coming to the interior design, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq will come equipped with a dual-tone white and black interior theme, a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a large single-piece unit that houses the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, chrome inserts, mood lighting, a panoramic sunroof, cup holders for the front row and an arm-rest for the second row.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai is on a journey, taking its customers ‘Beyond Mobility’ and the Ioniq 5 is a quintessential expression of this vision. Enabled by the extensive usability of E-GMP, Hyundai Ioniq 5 will truly transform the way we perceive mobility. This BEV has been developed to maximise interior space, thereby enhancing customers’ lifestyles and becoming a home away from home and not just another means of transportation. We are certain with an array of unique features, Hyundai Ioniq 5 will offer customers an unprecedented level of comfort, convenience, and dynamic experiences.”

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Inaugural Indian Racing League ends in the country’s first street circuit

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7724 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7724 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 interiors revealed