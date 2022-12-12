India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 interiors revealed

- The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will feature a sliding centre console

- Bookings of the model are scheduled to open on 20 December

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the interiors and features of the Ioniq 5 EV ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The second EV offering from the brand after the Kona Electric, the Ioniq 5 will be underpinned by the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture that also forms the base for the Kia EV6.

In terms of features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will receive features in the form of electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support and relaxation function, second-row seats with powered sliding and reclining functions, and a sliding centre console.

Coming to the interior design, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq will come equipped with a dual-tone white and black interior theme, a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a large single-piece unit that houses the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, chrome inserts, mood lighting, a panoramic sunroof, cup holders for the front row and an arm-rest for the second row.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai is on a journey, taking its customers ‘Beyond Mobility’ and the Ioniq 5 is a quintessential expression of this vision. Enabled by the extensive usability of E-GMP, Hyundai Ioniq 5 will truly transform the way we perceive mobility. This BEV has been developed to maximise interior space, thereby enhancing customers’ lifestyles and becoming a home away from home and not just another means of transportation. We are certain with an array of unique features, Hyundai Ioniq 5 will offer customers an unprecedented level of comfort, convenience, and dynamic experiences.”