Audi A4 and Q8 prices increased by up to Rs 2.63 lakh

- Audi A4 price hike is valid across the variant line-up

- Audi Q8 becomes dearer by Rs 2.06 lakh

Audi India has discreetly hiked the prices of select models in its range including the A4 and the Q8 this month. The price rise of the A4 sedan was leaked last month, which was reportedly scheduled to come into effect from 1 July, 2022.

Coming to the Audi A4, the model is available in three variants including Premium, Premium Plus, and Technology. The Premium variant receives the most significant price rise of Rs 2.63 lakh, while the Premium Plus is now dearer by Rs 1.38 lakh.

The Technology variant of the Audi A4 will now cost Rs 98,000 more than the outgoing prices. Coming to the Q8, the model is available in two variants: Standard and Quattro. The German carmaker has increased the price of the former by Rs 2.06 lakh. In recent updates, Audi launched the new A8L in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 1.29 crore.