    Hyundai India stops online bookings for the Venue compact SUV

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    525 Views
    Hyundai India stops online bookings for the Venue compact SUV

    - Hyundai Venue facelift was spied testing in India on numerous occasions 

    - The current model has been delisted on Hyundai’s Click to Buy platform

    Hyundai India has delisted the Venue compact SUV from the company’s online Click to Buy platform. The South Korean automaker is yet to make an official announcement in this regard. Over the last few months, we had spotted the Venue facelift undergoing road tests in the country, thereby leading us to believe that the company might be planning on introducing an updated version soon. Recently, the Venue facelift design was leaked ahead of its launch. You can read as well as take a look at the Venue facelift images here.

    Currently, the Venue is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and DCT options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel engine gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

    Earlier this month, Hyundai delisted the Santro hatchback, and you can read about it here. Further, the company had also stopped online bookings for the diesel versions of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura, and you can learn more about it here

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
