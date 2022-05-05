Top-five bestselling compact SUVs in India in April 2022

Over the last few years, we have witnessed significant growth in sales in the compact SUV segment. This segment is also a strong contributor to the overall sales in the country. The top-five bestselling compact SUVs in India last month are as follows –

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon compact SUV has registered a phenomenal growth of 94 per cent with 13,471 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 6,938 unit sales in the same period last year. Post the success of the Nexon Dark Edition, the company has recently introduced the Nexon Kaziranga Edition in the country. To read more about the Nexon Kaziranga Edition, click here. Apart from the regular model, we have witnessed significant growth in sales for the Nexon EV.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza has been outsold by the Tata Nexon by a fair margin. The company sold 11,764 units of the Vitara Brezza in April 2022 as compared to 11,220 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of five per cent. Back in March, the 2022 Vitara Brezza test mule was spotted in the country. To read more about it, click here.

Tata Punch

Here’s yet another Tata Model on the bestseller list. The Punch sub-compact SUV has registered 10,132 unit sales in April 2022, thereby emerging as the third bestselling compact SUV last month. The Punch is also available in the Kaziranga Edition and you can read all about it here.

Hyundai Venue

The sales for the Hyundai Venue have dropped by 25 per cent with 8,392 unit sales last month as compared to 11,245 unit sales in April 2021. The drop in numbers can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The Hyundai Venue N Line has been spotted testing in the country. To read more about it, click here.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet has claimed the fifth rank in this list. The company sold 5,404 units of the Sonet last month as compared to 7,724 unit sales in April 2021, thereby registering a 30 per cent drop in sales. The company introduced the 2022 Kia Sonet in the country last month, to learn more about it, click here. The company is also working on a CNG version and you read about it here.