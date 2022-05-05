Porsche to bring 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT to India soon

Porsche is setting the stage for the launch of two new high-performance models, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT, in India soon. The sports car marque confirmed the plan during its quarterly sales results announcement for the country. In fact, Porsche has already added both models on its India website.

Both the track-honed models wear unique (GT4 RS and Turbo GT) badges and sit atop their corresponding model line-up. They get all the bells and whistles when it comes to the performance equipment and modern-day features.

The souped-up 718 Cayman GT4 RS features the 911 GT3 Cup derived 3,996cc, flat-six cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol mill delivering 493bhp and 450Nm. Most importantly, this engine revs up to 9,000rpm. It is exclusively married to a revamped seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.

With this, the two-door sports car achieves zero to 100kmph in 3.4 seconds, whereas zero to 200kmph takes 10.9 seconds. Speaking of speeds, this Porsche managed to lap the 20.832km Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:09:300 minutes. Meanwhile, Porsche has carried out numerous changes to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS to enhance driving dynamics, engine cooling, reducing weight, and aerodynamics.

Coming to the Cayenne Turbo GT, this Lamborghini Urus rival completed a lap in a record-breaking 7:38:9 minutes and became the fastest SUV at the Green Hell. Thus it is the fastest Cayenne model to date. In fact, it can go from zero to 100kmph in stunning 3.3 seconds and achieves a quarter-mile sprint in 11.9 seconds. The sporty SUV is powered by a modified 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill developing 632bhp and 850Nm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Cayenne Turbo GT is available in coupe body style. In addition, Porsche has tweaked its electronically controlled chassis system, made the three-chamber suspension setup 15 per cent stiffer, recalibrated dampers, tuned up the steering wheel plus rear-axle steering, and so forth. Besides this, it has also made other mechanical upgrades to improve performance and handling. It also boasts a feather-light titanium sport exhaust system. Moreover, Pirelli has specially designed 22-inch P Zero performance tyres for the Cayenne Turbo GT.

Both high-performance automobiles are likely to arrive as CBU units in the country. They are expected to get almost the same features as the international-spec 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT.