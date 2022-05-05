CarWale
    Skoda India announces Summer Camp for its patrons

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    290 Views
    Skoda India announces Summer Camp for its patrons

    - To be held from 5 May to 5 June, 2022

    - Includes complimentary 40-point check-up

    Skoda Auto India has announced a summer campaign for all its customers across the country. The camp will be held from 5 May, 2022 to 5 June, 2022 across all Skoda authorised service centres. 

    Under the month-long campaign, Skoda vehicle owners can avail of facilities like a 10 per cent discount on summer-specific parts, a 15 per cent rebate on value-added services and 115 select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance. Customers can also benefit from a discounted oil change and complimentary 40-point check-up. 

    Skoda Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Skoda India will launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo on 9 May. Likely to be based on the top-spec Style trim, the Monte Carlo will have contrast red inserts inside out. To know more about the upcoming special edition of the mid-size SUV, click here

    Skoda Rear Logo

    The Skoda Kushaq is now also available in a new Ambition Classic variant with prices starting at Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ambition Classic trim is positioned between the base Active and mid Ambition trim and you can know all about it here.

    Commenting on the limited-period bonanza, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “For us ‘Customer First’ has always been at the core of India 2.0 and has been fueling the ‘Biggest Year’ at Škoda Auto India. While we are climbing peak after peak with new product launches, initiatives like this Summer Campaign is what we aim to offer regularly and consistently for all our fans and customers. It is our way of caring for our family and ensuring they have an amazing maintenance and ownership experience with their Škodas.” 

    All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class makes India debut; launch on 10 May

