2024 Porsche Cayenne interior revealed ahead of global debut

- To feature a three-screen setup on the dashboard

- The updated Cayenne will debut on 18 April

The mid-life update unveiling of the Porsche Cayenne is scheduled for 18 April globally. Ahead of this, the brand has released a few images of its interior. As seen in the pictures, the dashboard has received a complete overhaul and that sets it apart from the outgoing iteration.

To start with, the new Cayenne will feature a new dashboard layout with a total of three screens. First, it gets a 12.6-inch curved digital driver’s display with multiple display modes similar to the one seen in the Taycan.

Then, the main 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit in the centre dominates the dashboard. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, onboard navigation, Siri connectivity, and a video streaming option when the vehicle is stationary.

For the front passenger, there is a third 10.2-inch touchscreen display housed in the dashboard right in front of the co-driver seat. This unit is capable of streaming videos and can be connected to a smartphone for multimedia usage.

Moreover, the transmission lever has been replaced with a switchable mechanism on the dashboard and is positioned to the right of the new multi-functional steering wheel. Other than this, the Cayenne retains the physical controls and knobs for the infotainment and HVAC system.