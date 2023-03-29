CarWale
    Mahindra Thar to be offered with a new base variant

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra Thar to be offered with a new base variant

    - Could be priced around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Will be slotted below the current AX (O) variant

    Mahindra will soon roll out BS6 Phase 2 updates for its SUV line-up. While the details of BS6 2 Thar can be read here, we have now learnt that the automaker could soon introduce a new variant in Thar’s line-up. 

    Mahindra Thar’s new variants

    The leaked document reveals that the Thar will soon get a variant revision. Alongside the current AX (O) and LX variants, the off-roader could also be offered in a new AX (AC) variant. The new trim will sit below the AX (O) variant and will miss out on features that are otherwise offered with it. 

    Mahindra Thar Right Rear Three Quarter

    The exact feature list of the AX (AC) variant is not known yet. However, unlike the AX (O) version that is available with jump seats in the rear row, the new one is expected to get front-facing second-row seats. 

    Thar BS6 2 engines

    Mahindra Thar Engine Shot

    As per a recently leaked document, the diesel and petrol powertrains offered on the Thar will soon be updated to meet the BS6 2 norms. Presently, the Thar gets two diesel engines (1.5-litre and 2.2-litre) and one petrol engine (2.0-litre). Both mills can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6603 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8115 Views
    58 Likes

