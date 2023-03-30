CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara full hybrid Vs Mild hybrid: All you need to know

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara full hybrid Vs Mild hybrid: All you need to know

    What is it?

    Maruti Suzuki finally entered the D-SUV market last year with the Grand Vitara. Developed in collaboration with Toyota (their version is called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder), it can be had with two petrol engines of which one is a full hybrid while the other is a mild hybrid but available with AWD; quite a comprehensive package then.  But which one do you go for? Let us help you make a choice by laying out the facts. In this comparison story, we are looking at the fully loaded top-of-the-line variants as in our eyes, these are standards one should aspire for when looking to buy this car. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Front Three Quarter

    What are the variant options?

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the mild-hybrid guise is available in the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. In this, you can also have the car with CNG power in the Delta and Zeta trims. The full hybrid model is available in the Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Rear Three Quarter

    Are there any differences in the design?

    Given that the differences are in the powertrain set-up and feature, visually both the cars look exactly the same both on the inside and outside. Exterior design highlights of the Grand Vitara include the large mesh grille, low-set headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels and a strong shoulder line on the side. The rear is the most dressed up part with a contrast-coloured bumper, tail lamp with individual LED elements and a subtle roof spoiler. 

    The cabin of the Grand Vitara will be a familiar space to those in the know of the Maruti parts catalogue. You can see common elements like the steering wheel, instrument cluster, 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, stalks and buttons. What’s different is the upholstery both in terms of colour and materials used, lending a premium touch to the over layout of the cabin. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dashboard

    What’s on the feature list?

    These fully loaded models that we are looking at in our story get everything that Maruti Suzuki has in its features catalogue.

    Across both cars, this list includes a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents Smartplay+ infotainment system wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Suzuki Connect with over 40 features, Smartwatch and Alexa connectivity, panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting. The fully hybrid Alpha Plus version also gets TPMS, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, a head-up display and a wireless charger.

    On the safety front, both top-spec versions get six airbags, TPMS, ESP, hill hold, hill descent, three-point seat belts for all occupants and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Front Three Quarter

    What about the engine options?

    Mild hybrid

    This is a Maruti Suzuki 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine that produces 102bhp/136Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. This engine can also be had with CNG power where the engine gets detuned to 87bhp/121.5Nm and is only available with the five-speed manual. Lastly, this engine is available with AllGrip AWD but only in this fully loaded Alpha trim level for the mild-hybrid engine. 

    Full hybrid

    The full hybrid system is also a 1.5-litre engine mated to an eCVT and an electric motor. The petrol engine produces 91bhp/122Nm while the electric motor adds 79bhp/141Nm. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Instrument Cluster

    What about the mileage figures?

    In the standard petrol model, the mileage is 21.11kmpl while in CNG mode it has been rated at 26.6km/kg. Moreover, with the AllGrip AWD system, the mileage stands at 19.38kmpl. The claimed mileage for the full hybrid powertrain is 27.97kmpl which, when combined with a 45-litre fuel tank, gives a theoretical range of 1258.6km.   

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Front Three Quarter

    What about pricing and rivals??

    At the time of writing this story, the Alpha 1.5 mild-hybrid petrol was priced at Rs 17.05 lakh while the Grand Vitara Alpha Plus full hybrid was priced at Rs 19.65 lakh. There is a difference of Rs 2.60 lakh, most of which is the premium for a full-hybrid powertrain. Rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
