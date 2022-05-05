CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV Max teased ahead of launch on 11 May

    Jay Shah

    Tata Nexon EV Max teased ahead of launch on 11 May

    - Expected to get a bigger battery pack

    - Will be positioned above the Nexon EV

    Continuing its EV onslaught, Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the third vehicle in the country. While the Curvv and Avinya were showcased as concepts, this time around it’s the much-awaited long-range version of the famed Tata Nexon EV. Christened Tata Nexon EV Max, the carmaker has released the first teaser of the electric SUV. 

    The first teaser video released by the Indian carmaker reveals a new design for the five-spoke alloy wheels. Based on the test mules spotted earlier, we can also affirm that the Nexon EV Max will get disc brakes on all four wheels. 

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gear Selector Dial

    Besides this, one can also spot a bigger and illuminated gear dial on the centre console. Additionally, the conventional handbrake also appears to be replaced by an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function. It is to be noted that the ‘S’ (Sport) mode on the dial has been swapped for dedicated Eco and Sport drive mode buttons placed next to the gear dial.

    While the technical specifications are still under wraps, we expect the Nexon EV Max to be powered by a bigger battery pack with higher output figures. This will also lead to an increased electric range. When launched in the coming week, the Tata Nexon EV Max will be positioned above the standard Nexon EV and will go up against the new MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 17.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
