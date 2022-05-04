Hyundai India hikes prices for Venue, Creta, and Alcazar

The auto industry has been significantly impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors and rising input costs. Like most of the other automakers in the country, Hyundai India has also been impacted by the ongoing situation. In an effort to balance the situation, the company has silently hiked prices across its SUV lineup, which includes – the Venue, Creta, and the Alcazar.

Hyundai Creta prices have been hiked by Rs 16,100 across all variants. Interestingly, there is no price change for the S petrol variant with a manual transmission. The company has introduced the 2022 Creta in the country with new feature updates. To learn more about it, click here. The new prices for the Hyundai Creta are as follows –

Creta Petrol Variants New Price Old Price Price difference 1.5-litre E – MT ₹ 10,44,000 ₹ 10,28,000 ₹ 16,000 1.5-litre EX – MT ₹ 11,37,600 ₹ 11,21,500 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre S – MT ₹ 12,44,500 ₹ 12,44,500 No change 1.5-litre S – iMT ₹ 12,83,600 ₹ 12,67,500 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre S+ Knight dual-tone – MT ₹ 13,51,200 ₹ 13,35,100 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre S+ Knight – MT ₹ 13,51,200 ₹ 13,35,100 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX Executive – MT ₹ 13,59,300 ₹ 13,43,200 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX – MT ₹ 14,38,100 ₹ 14,22,200 ₹ 16,100 1.4-litre Turbo S+ – 7DCT ₹ 15,57,600 ₹ 15,41,500 ₹ 16,100 1.4-litre Turbo S+ dual-tone – 7DCT ₹ 15,57,600 ₹ 15,41,500 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX – IVT ₹ 15,86,100 ₹ 15,70,100 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX(O) – IVT ₹ 17,07,100 ₹ 16,91,000 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX(O) Knight dual tone – IVT ₹ 17,22,000 ₹ 17,05,900 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX(O) Knight – IVT ₹ 17,22,000 ₹ 17,05,900 ₹ 16,100 1.4-litre Turbo SX(O) dual-tone – 7DCT ₹ 18,15,100 ₹ 17,99,000 ₹ 16,100 1.4-litre Turbo SX(O) – 7DCT ₹ 18,15,100 ₹ 17,99,000 ₹ 16,100

Creta Diesel Variants New Price Old Price Price difference 1.5-litre E – MT ₹ 10,91,200 ₹ 10,75,100 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre EX – MT ₹ 12,28,600 ₹ 12,12,500 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre S – MT ₹ 13,56,600 ₹ 13,40,500 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre S+ Knight dual-tone – MT ₹ 14,47,200 ₹ 14,31,100 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre S+ Knight – MT ₹ 14,47,200 ₹ 14,31,100 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX Executive – MT ₹ 14,55,300 ₹ 14,39,200 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX – MT ₹ 15,43,100 ₹ 15,27,000 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX (O) – MT ₹ 16,62,100 ₹ 16,46,000 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX (O) – AT ₹ 18,03,100 ₹ 17,87,000 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX (O) Knight dual-tone – AT ₹ 18,18,000 ₹ 18,01,900 ₹ 16,100 1.5-litre SX (O) Knight – AT ₹ 18,18,000 ₹ 18,01,900 ₹ 16,100

The prices for the Hyundai Venue have been hiked by up to Rs 12,100. There is no change in prices for the diesel SX variant. The revised prices for the Hyundai Venue are as follows –

Venue Variants New Price Old Price Price difference 1.2-litre petrol E – MT ₹ 7,11,200 ₹ 6,99,200 ₹ 12,000 1.2-litre petrol S – MT ₹ 7,91,100 ₹ 7,79,100 ₹ 12,000 1.2-litre petrol S+ – MT ₹ 8,78,800 ₹ 8,66,800 ₹ 12,000 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol SX – MT ₹ 10,21,100 ₹ 10,09,100 ₹ 12,000 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol SX – IMT ₹ 10,21,100 ₹ 10,09,100 ₹ 12,000 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol SX+ – 7DCT ₹ 11,82,300 ₹ 11,70,300 ₹ 12,000 1.5-litre Diesel SX – MT ₹ 9,99,999 ₹ 9,99,999 No change 1.5-litre Diesel SX(O) Executive – MT ₹ 11,20,200 ₹ 11,08,100 ₹ 12,100 1.5-litre Diesel SX(O) – MT ₹ 11,83,700 ₹ 11,71,600 ₹ 12,100

The Hyundai Alcazar prices have been hiked by up to Rs 10,100. There is no change in price for the top-spec petrol Signature (O) dual-tone six-seat version, while the prices for all three Signature (O) trims in diesel guise have not been revised. The new prices for the Hyundai Alcazar are as follows –

Petrol Alcazar Variants New Price Old Price Price difference 2.0-litre Petrol Prestige 7 Seater – MT ₹ 16,44,400 ₹ 16,34,300 ₹ 10,100 2.0-litre Petrol Platinum 7 Seater – MT ₹ 18,39,400 ₹ 18,29,300 ₹ 10,100 2.0-litre Petrol Signature 6 Seater – MT ₹ 18,84,000 ₹ 18,73,900 ₹ 10,100 2.0-litre Petrol Signature 6 Seater dual-tone – MT ₹ 18,99,000 ₹ 18,88,900 ₹ 10,100 2.0-litre Petrol Platinum (O) 6 Seater – AT ₹ 19,66,000 ₹ 19,55,900 ₹ 10,100 2.0-litre Petrol Platinum (O) 7 Seater – AT ₹ 19,66,000 ₹ 19,55,900 ₹ 10,100 2.0-litre Petrol Signature (O) 6 Seater – AT ₹ 19,95,000 ₹ 19,84,900 ₹ 10,100 2.0-litre Petrol Signature (O) 7 Seater – AT ₹ 19,95,000 ₹ 19,84,900 ₹ 10,100 2.0-litre Petrol Signature (O) 6 Seater dual-tone – AT ₹ 19,99,900 ₹ 19,99,900 No Change