CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda City e:HEV launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    15,488 Views
    Honda City e:HEV launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh

    - Available in a single ZX variant 

    - Deliveries to commence immediately

    Honda Cars India has launched the pure hybrid version of the City sedan in India with a price tag of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a fully-loaded ZX trim, the Honda City Hybrid commands a premium of Rs 4-4.5 lakh over the standard Honda City Petrol CVT model. The deliveries of the Honda City will commence immediately. 

    Honda City eHEV Instrument Cluster

    The highlight of the City e:HEV is the 1.5-litre petrol engine with Atkinson cycle. While the petrol motor produces 96bhp, the traction motor generates 107bhp and the generation motor gives a boost of 94bhp. All combined, the City hybrid has an output of 125bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. The motors are linked to the eCVT single-speed transmission. With the City Hybrid, Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl. We have driven the Honda City e:HEV and you can read our driving impressions here.

    Honda City eHEV Right Rear Three Quarter

    Visually, the Honda City Hybrid bears subtle cosmetic changes over the standard version. While the front and rear logos get a blue border to highlight the hybrid nature, the fog lamp housings get a claw-type design and the rear has been accentuated with a boot spoiler and diffuser with carbon fibre pattern. 

    Honda City eHEV Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone Ivory and Black theme for the leatherette upholstery along with an electric parking brake with auto-hold function. Besides this, the City is equipped with ADAS features like lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and collision mitigation braking. The passive safety features include six airbags, a lane watch camera, hill start assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. In terms of telematics, the Honda Connect is now compatible with Alexa and Google and offers functions like remote engine start, door lock/unlock, AC on/off, and more. 

    The Honda City hybrid has no direct rivals in the segment. With a price tag of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is an attractive proposition against the mid-size SUVs and EVs. 

    Honda All New City Image
    Honda All New City
    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai India hikes prices for Venue, Creta, and Alcazar

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda All New City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3399 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th May 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda All New City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.91 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.43 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.49 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.54 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.41 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.50 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3399 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda City e:HEV launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh