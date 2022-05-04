Honda City e:HEV launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh

- Available in a single ZX variant

- Deliveries to commence immediately

Honda Cars India has launched the pure hybrid version of the City sedan in India with a price tag of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a fully-loaded ZX trim, the Honda City Hybrid commands a premium of Rs 4-4.5 lakh over the standard Honda City Petrol CVT model. The deliveries of the Honda City will commence immediately.

The highlight of the City e:HEV is the 1.5-litre petrol engine with Atkinson cycle. While the petrol motor produces 96bhp, the traction motor generates 107bhp and the generation motor gives a boost of 94bhp. All combined, the City hybrid has an output of 125bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. The motors are linked to the eCVT single-speed transmission. With the City Hybrid, Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl. We have driven the Honda City e:HEV and you can read our driving impressions here.

Visually, the Honda City Hybrid bears subtle cosmetic changes over the standard version. While the front and rear logos get a blue border to highlight the hybrid nature, the fog lamp housings get a claw-type design and the rear has been accentuated with a boot spoiler and diffuser with carbon fibre pattern.

Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone Ivory and Black theme for the leatherette upholstery along with an electric parking brake with auto-hold function. Besides this, the City is equipped with ADAS features like lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and collision mitigation braking. The passive safety features include six airbags, a lane watch camera, hill start assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. In terms of telematics, the Honda Connect is now compatible with Alexa and Google and offers functions like remote engine start, door lock/unlock, AC on/off, and more.

The Honda City hybrid has no direct rivals in the segment. With a price tag of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is an attractive proposition against the mid-size SUVs and EVs.