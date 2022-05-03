Jeep Meridian driven — Now in pictures

The official bookings for the Jeep Meridian have recently started and its price announcement and launch are expected by the end of this month. We have driven the car and here are our first impressions of the same. Yes, it shares its underpinnings with the Compass, but has been heavily reworked to accommodate an additional row of seats. Let's take a look at the pictures of this diesel-only SUV.

Meridian brings in enough differentiating factors from its smaller sibling, unlike other stretched versions of three-row SUVs that we've seen earlier. In fact, Jeep says that all the body panels on the Meridian are new.

Also, in terms of dimensions, the Meridian is 41mm wider, 48mm taller, and 364mm longer than the Compass. It also boasts a wheelbase that is extended by 146mm.

Even if the front is more or less like the five-seater cousin, the Meridian with its typical Jeep seven-slat grille gets slimmer headlamps and different bumpers.

Then, on to the side, Meridian's size gets very apparent due to its length and extended overhangs. The SUV also rides on new alloy wheels which have been smartly designed to feature a more detailed styling.

Its rear section is completely different and features wrap-around tail lamps and a chrome grille. It resembles the Grand Cherokee here more than the Compass.

All that length has made space for the addition of a third row. But it will only be a seven-seater and a six-seater variant with captain seats for the middle row might be considered sometime later.

For now, there's a bench seat for the middle row with a 60:40 split. It also gets a one-touch tumble-down function for access to the third row.

Also, the dashboard layout is identical to that of the Compass, although Jeep has given it a new brown colour scheme as against the Compass’ all-black interior.

Powering the Meridian will be a sole 168bhp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet turbo-diesel engine. There will be no petrol engine option at launch.

This diesel mill will come mated to either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. While the automatics get the option of AWD, the manual variants will be FWD only.

Jeep has achieved 82 per cent localisation with the Meridian and we can expect it to be priced between Rs 30-35 lakh. Upon launch, it will go up against the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi