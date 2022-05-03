CarWale
    Tata Motors retails 2,322 electric vehicles in April

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Tata Motors retails 2,322 electric vehicles in April

    Tata Motors, India’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, delivered 2,322 electric vehicles consisting of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV in April 2022. However, the brand recorded a 31 per cent decrease in the EVs sales last month as it sold the highest-ever 3,357 units in March 2022.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In the financial year 2021-22, the firm had registered 19,106 units of the annual sales, with a year-on-year 353 per cent growth than 4,219 EV units delivered in the FY 2020-21. Launched in January 2020, the Nexon EV has been the most sought after electric vehicle, making Tata Motors the front-runner in the EV race.

    Tata Motors Nexon EV and Tigor EV sales
    April 2022 - 2,322 units
    March 2022 - 3,357 units
    February 2022 - 2,864 units
    January 2022 - 2,892 units

    The Indian firm recently handed over 70 Nexon EV models and 31 units of the Tigor EV to its customers in Chennai. A month ago, it had also delivered 712 electric vehicles to the customers in Maharashtra and Goa. These EVs comprised 564 units of the Nexon and 148 Tigor models.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the automaker will launch the new Nexon EV in India on 11 May, 2022. This upcoming model will reportedly feature a larger battery pack, a significantly improved travel range, and a handful of additional features. To learn more about the long-range Nexon EV, read the news here.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
