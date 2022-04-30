CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Long-range Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India on 11 May, 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    66 Views
    Long-range Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India on 11 May, 2022

    - The refreshed Tata Nexon EV has already been spotted testing

    - The model is expected to get minor cosmetic and mechanical updates too

    Tata Motors has confirmed that the updated Nexon EV will be introduced in the country on 11 May, 2022. Test mules of the model have been spotted on multiple occasions, details of which are available here

    The biggest and most significant change for the new Tata Nexon EV, compared to its outgoing model, will be the benefit of a bigger battery that will result in a longer range. The current model is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. While the power output is likely to remain largely unchanged, the range is expected to rise from a claimed range of 312kms to over 400kms on a single charge.

    Tata Nexon EV Rear Logo

    Details regarding changes to the exterior design of the 2022 Tata Nexon EV are scarce at the moment, although the model is expected to get a set of new alloy wheels and disc brakes for the rear axle. Also on offer could be ventilated front seats and an air purifier.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    The Secret Behind Tata's 5 Star NCAP-rated Cars: S2: Ep 6: The CarWale Podcast

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32411 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.66 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.21 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32411 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Long-range Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India on 11 May, 2022