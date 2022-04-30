Long-range Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India on 11 May, 2022

- The refreshed Tata Nexon EV has already been spotted testing

- The model is expected to get minor cosmetic and mechanical updates too

Tata Motors has confirmed that the updated Nexon EV will be introduced in the country on 11 May, 2022. Test mules of the model have been spotted on multiple occasions, details of which are available here.

The biggest and most significant change for the new Tata Nexon EV, compared to its outgoing model, will be the benefit of a bigger battery that will result in a longer range. The current model is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. While the power output is likely to remain largely unchanged, the range is expected to rise from a claimed range of 312kms to over 400kms on a single charge.

Details regarding changes to the exterior design of the 2022 Tata Nexon EV are scarce at the moment, although the model is expected to get a set of new alloy wheels and disc brakes for the rear axle. Also on offer could be ventilated front seats and an air purifier.