2022 Tata Nexon EV spied again; gets rear disc brakes

- A test-mule of the Tata Nexon EV was spotted with rear disc brakes

- The updated model is expected to be launched in India later this year

Tata Motors began testing an updated version of the Nexon EV earlier this year, details of which can be read here. Now, a test-mule of the 2022 Nexon EV has been spotted yet again, and this time it reveals a new feature update for the model.

As seen in the images here, the Tata Nexon EV test-mule is completely wrapped in camouflage, but a closer look at the side profile reveals that the model features a disc brake setup on the rear axle. The current version of the Nexon EV gets drum brakes for the rear axle.

The 2022 Tata Nexon is expected to receive a larger battery that could enhance the range of the sub-four metre SUV, and a disc brake setup at the rear could mean that a bump in the power output is also likely to be offered.

The current Tata Nexon EV on sale in India is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery pack that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. Reports suggest that this new long-range version of the Nexon EV will be sold alongside the current model. The new version of the Nexon EV, when launched, is expected to rival the Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV.

