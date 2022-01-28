Kia Carens first drive review to go live tomorrow at 6pm

- Available in three engines across five variants

- Expected to be launched in the coming months

Earlier this month, Kia India opened the bookings of the upcoming Carens for Rs 25,000. The three-row model managed to gather over 7,700 bookings in a single day. The Carens can be had across five variants, three engines, and eight exterior shades, details of which can be read here. But, how is the Kia Carens to drive? Is the third-row spacious enough? We have driven the Kia Carens and our first-drive review is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 6pm. Until then, you can know more about the Kia Carens in the video embedded below.

The feature highlights of the Kia Carens include LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and smartphone connectivity, a fully-digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, second-row seats with sliding, recline, and one-touch tumble function, an air purifier, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charger.

Besides this, all the variants of the Kia Carens are equipped with safety features such as six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ESC, hill-assist control, ABS, rear parking sensors, and disc brakes on all four wheels as standard. The Carens is available in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus trims and you can know the variant-wise features here.

The powertrain options on the Kia Carens are identical to that of the Seltos. It includes a 1.5-litre

naturally aspirated petrol engine with an output of 113bhp and 144Nm torque. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill puts out 138bhp and 242Nm torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel motor is tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm torque. While a six-speed manual is standard across the range, the turbo-petrol versions can be had with a seven-speed DCT while the oil-burner is coupled with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.