    Nissan Magnite exports expand to 15 global markets

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Nissan Magnite export markets expanded from 13 to 15

    - 42,000 units produced in Nissan’s Chennai plant since launch 

    - Accumulates over 78,000 bookings in India

    - 6,344 units shipped to international markets 

    Back in December 2020, Nissan launched the Magnite compact SUV in India. Till December 2021, Nissan has accumulated 78,000 bookings for the Magnite in India, while additional 6,344 units were shipped overseas from the company’s production facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the company has produced more than 42,000 units of the Magnite compact SUV in the country. Last year, Nissan introduced the Magnite to customers in South Africa and Indonesia, in addition to catering to customers from Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.

    Nissan Magnite Rear View

    The Magnite was the first global product to be launched under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, highlighting the company’s focus on high-demand products that deliver lasting value to the business and customers. The vehicle is available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre NA and 1.0-litre turbo. The naturally aspirated engine produces 71bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo engine generates 99bhp at 5,000rpm and 160Nm of torque at 2,800rpm. This engine can be had either in five-speed manual or CVT options. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan Magnite is a true reflection of Nissan’s philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. We are proud to export the ‘Big, Bold and Beautiful’ Nissan Magnite to 15 markets across the globe. It demonstrates the universal appeal of great design, performance and value”. 

    Nissan Magnite Rear View

    Adding to it, Biju Balendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Renault Nissan Automotive Private Ltd. (RNAIPL), said, “It’s a great testament – both to the car itself as well as our India team – that within just a year of launch, we are now exporting Magnite to an increasing number of overseas markets”.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
