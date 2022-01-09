CarWale
    2022 Tata Nexon EV spied testing in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    2022 Tata Nexon EV spied testing in India

    - Likely to retain most of the styling elements from the current model 

    - Long-range version might address the driving range anxiety among EV buyers

    A camouflaged Tata Nexon EV has been spied testing in India. It is believed that Tata could be testing the long-range version of the Nexon EV. If introduced, the Nexon EV with a longer driving range might address the driving range anxiety among EV buyers. Visually, the vehicle is likely to retain the design elements from the current model. 

    In terms of fresh updates, the vehicle is expected to get a revised powertrain with a new battery pack. The test mule features dual-beam LED headlamps on either side with integrated LED DRLs. However, for freshness, the vehicle gets a new set of 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

    Tata Nexon EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The updated model will share most of the interior details with the current model. In terms of convenience, the vehicle is likely to offer auto headlamps, auto climate control, semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. As for safety, the vehicle will offer ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, dual front airbags, corner stability control, and more. 

    The current model is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a permanent synchronous magnet induction motor that generates 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. The electric motor is mated to an automatic transmission. The specs for the upcoming long-range version are not known for now and might be known in the days to come. 

    Source - TT

    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.24 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

