    The Secret Behind Tata's 5 Star NCAP-rated Cars: S2: Ep 6: The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    The Secret Behind Tata's 5 Star NCAP-rated Cars: S2: Ep 6: The CarWale Podcast

    In the sixth episode for Season Two of The CarWale Podcast, Sonam and Aditya once again make their way to the Tata Motors plant in Pimpri. On this occasion, they interact with Pratyush Khare, General Manager of Crash Safety at Tata Motors. 

    Here they discuss various details at length, like Tata's current range of four- and five-star safety-rated cars, safety with EVs, the upcoming BNVSAP norms, and much more. To listen to the latest episode of The CarWale Podcast, click on the link below.

    The Secret Behind Tata's 5-Star NCAP-Rated Cars: S2: Ep 6: The CarWale Podcast

