Tata Harrier gets two new exterior colours

- Now available in Royale Blue and Tropical Mist colours

- No mechanical changes

Tata Motors has discreetly added two new exterior shades for the Harrier SUV. The Tata Harrier is now available in Royale Blue and Tropical Mist paint schemes. These colours are the same as offered with the elder sibling, the Tata Safari. Besides these, the Harrier continues to be offered with Dark and Kaziranga Edition.

While the Tropical Mist is paired with a contrast black roof for the XZS and XZ+ variants, the Royale Blue can only be had in a single tone and is available from XT+ trim onwards. The Harrier is also available in Orcus White, Calypso Red, and Daytona Grey colour options. However, it is to be noted that the SUV is not available in Camo Green colour.

Last week, Tata Motors hiked the prices of its passenger vehicle range by 1.1 per cent. While the exact quantum of increase is yet to be known, the hike will vary depending upon the models and variants. Recently, the Harrier also benefitted from the addition of an air purifier. This new feature is available across all variants.

Mechanically, the Harrier continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Tata Harrier and you can read our first-drive review here.