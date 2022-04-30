Maruti Suzuki XL6 Driven: Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki has updated the XL6 for 2022, bringing in changes to the engine, an all-new gearbox, very subtle changes to the skin, and a few features added to the cabin. We have driven it and you can read our first-drive review here. Now, let us take a closer look at the updated 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 through pictures.

It needs to be mentioned that this is not a facelift. But there’s a new grille with a chrome bar upfront. And the taillight gets a clear lens with a smoke finish which, in flesh, looks much more modern and handsome.

There’s also a shark fin antenna with a spoiler at the back and a chrome strip between the tail lamps. The upsized 16-inch alloy wheel design is new too, apart from the dual-tone exteriors for the three paint options.

On the inside, there’s a newer interface for the seven-inch touchscreen with a dark theme, which is easy to navigate with a quick touch response. More importantly, the front seats now get a much-needed cooling function.

Its all-black cabin is practical and comfortable, especially for middle row passengers. There’s a decent amount of space and a concoction of materials and textures all around. The material quality should stand the test of time easily.

Under the skin, the K15B petrol engine is now updated with K15C which gets two injectors per cylinder and a dual variable valve timing. It also gets at the mild-hybrid and engine-start stop function.

Now, the power output remains almost identical at 102bhp/136Nm. The five-speed manual gearbox is standard, but the older four-speed automatic is now replaced with a six-speed torque converter which also gets paddle shifters for the first time.

There’s a manual mode for the gearbox and the paddle shifters are a first for a Nexa offering in India. It’s a smooth-shifting gearbox, which is a huge improvement over the older unit but isn’t the quickest.

Also part of the update is Suzuki Connect which can be controlled remotely through an app, Alexa, or a smartwatch. The new infotainment system also gets voice command activated by saying ‘Hi Suzuki’.

If you want to know more about the new and updated Maruti Suzuki XL6, you can click here for all the specifications, variant wise details, on-road pricing, finance options, and much more.

Pictures by Kapil Angane