    2022 Hyundai Creta introduced in India; gets new features

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,957 Views
    2022 Hyundai Creta introduced in India; gets new features

    - Offers new features to strengthen its position in the SUV segment 

    - Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard across all variants

    Hyundai India launched the much-awaited Creta Knight Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). This new variant is available in both petrol and diesel engine options and can be had either with a manual or an automatic transmission unit. To read more about the Creta Knight Edition, click here. In addition to this, the company has also introduced a model-year update for the Hyundai Creta with new feature additions. 

    The 2022 Hyundai Creta is now available in a new Denim Blue colour option and the Highline TPMS is now standard across all variants. The SX (O) trim now also gets a glossy black centre console. Furthermore, the company will offer the iMT option on the 1.5-litre petrol ‘S’ variant to further expand choices for the customers. The new S+ variant powered by a 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT now gets an additional set of features, such as –

    - Smart panoramic sunroof

    - 16-inch black alloy wheels

    - Smartphone wireless charger

    - Rear Disc Brakes

    - Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

    - Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

    - Hill start assist control (HAC)

    - Paddle shifters

    - Metal pedals

    - Electric and auto-folding ORVMs

    - Power window auto up/down 

    Mechanically, the SUV continues to be powered by the existing petrol and diesel engine options.

    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India at Rs 13.51 lakh

