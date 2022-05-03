2022 Hyundai Creta introduced in India; gets new features

- Offers new features to strengthen its position in the SUV segment

- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard across all variants

Hyundai India launched the much-awaited Creta Knight Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). This new variant is available in both petrol and diesel engine options and can be had either with a manual or an automatic transmission unit. To read more about the Creta Knight Edition, click here. In addition to this, the company has also introduced a model-year update for the Hyundai Creta with new feature additions.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta is now available in a new Denim Blue colour option and the Highline TPMS is now standard across all variants. The SX (O) trim now also gets a glossy black centre console. Furthermore, the company will offer the iMT option on the 1.5-litre petrol ‘S’ variant to further expand choices for the customers. The new S+ variant powered by a 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT now gets an additional set of features, such as –

- Smart panoramic sunroof

- 16-inch black alloy wheels

- Smartphone wireless charger

- Rear Disc Brakes

- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

- Hill start assist control (HAC)

- Paddle shifters

- Metal pedals

- Electric and auto-folding ORVMs

- Power window auto up/down

Mechanically, the SUV continues to be powered by the existing petrol and diesel engine options.