CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Venue surpasses 3 lakh unit sales milestone in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    196 Views
    Hyundai Venue surpasses 3 lakh unit sales milestone in India

    - Over 1.08 lakh units of the Venue sold in 2021

    - Petrol variants account for 70 per cent of the model’s sales 

    Hyundai Motor India has announced that the Venue has crossed a sales milestone of 3 lakh units in India since its launch in 2019. The model accounted for a sale of 1.08 lakh units in 2021 itself.

    Since its launch, nearly 18 per cent of the total Venue units sold were equipped with the Bluelink connected car technology. Hyundai sold over 2.50 lakh SUVs in 2021, of which the Venue contributed to more than 42 per cent. Further, the sub-four metre SUV had a market share of 16.9 per cent in its segment during the same period. 

    The Hyundai Venue is offered with three engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel unit, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, an iMT unit, a seven-speed DCT unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Venue and you can read our review here. Over 70 per cent of the Venue’s sales are of models equipped with petrol engines. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of pioneering innovative and intelligent technology in the mobility space. We have continued to excite customers through our innovation-led and customer-centric DNA. The success of the Hyundai Venue is proof of customer love for our hi-tech and feature-packed product offerings. The Venue has been a model of many firsts, right from the introduction of the advanced Bluelink connected car technology to the highly innovative iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission), continuing to excite customers year on year. We are absolutely delighted with the success of the Venue and are thankful to all our customers for the love and trust bestowed on brand Hyundai.”

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue facelift design leaked ahead of its launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6557 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.70 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.16 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.91 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6557 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue surpasses 3 lakh unit sales milestone in India