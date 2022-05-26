Hyundai Venue surpasses 3 lakh unit sales milestone in India

- Over 1.08 lakh units of the Venue sold in 2021

- Petrol variants account for 70 per cent of the model’s sales

Hyundai Motor India has announced that the Venue has crossed a sales milestone of 3 lakh units in India since its launch in 2019. The model accounted for a sale of 1.08 lakh units in 2021 itself.

Since its launch, nearly 18 per cent of the total Venue units sold were equipped with the Bluelink connected car technology. Hyundai sold over 2.50 lakh SUVs in 2021, of which the Venue contributed to more than 42 per cent. Further, the sub-four metre SUV had a market share of 16.9 per cent in its segment during the same period.

The Hyundai Venue is offered with three engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel unit, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, an iMT unit, a seven-speed DCT unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Venue and you can read our review here. Over 70 per cent of the Venue’s sales are of models equipped with petrol engines.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of pioneering innovative and intelligent technology in the mobility space. We have continued to excite customers through our innovation-led and customer-centric DNA. The success of the Hyundai Venue is proof of customer love for our hi-tech and feature-packed product offerings. The Venue has been a model of many firsts, right from the introduction of the advanced Bluelink connected car technology to the highly innovative iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission), continuing to excite customers year on year. We are absolutely delighted with the success of the Venue and are thankful to all our customers for the love and trust bestowed on brand Hyundai.”