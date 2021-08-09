CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Audi RS5 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.04 crore

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    109 Views
    2021 Audi RS5 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.04 crore

    - The new Audi RS5 Sportback is powered by a 444bhp 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine

    - The updated model gets a revised exterior design and new features

    Audi India has introduced the new RS5 Sportback in the country with an introductory price tag of Rs 1.04 crore (ex-showroom, all India). The updated model, which is brought to the country via the CBU route, receives a revised exterior design and new feature additions.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood of the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback is the same 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 444bhp and 600Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the car can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

    Unlike the outgoing version of the model that was available as a two-door coupe, the new Audi RS5 Sportback is now offered as a four-door sportback. Exterior highlights of the model include an RS-specific grille with honeycomb inserts, matrix LED headlamps, split LED tail lights, a spoiler, chrome-finished exhaust tips, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the refreshed Audi RS5 Sportback now comes equipped with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the MIB3 update, Alcantara upholstery, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, Audi’s virtual cockpit, and a range of RS-spec elements such as the sport seats, steering wheel, and the RS logo on various panels.

    Audi RS5 Image
    Audi RS5
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-five compact SUVs sold in India in July 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi RS5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    34188 Views
    306 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.57 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    34188 Views
    306 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.04 crore