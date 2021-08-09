2021 Audi RS5 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.04 crore

- The new Audi RS5 Sportback is powered by a 444bhp 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine

- The updated model gets a revised exterior design and new features

Audi India has introduced the new RS5 Sportback in the country with an introductory price tag of Rs 1.04 crore (ex-showroom, all India). The updated model, which is brought to the country via the CBU route, receives a revised exterior design and new feature additions.

Under the hood of the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback is the same 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 444bhp and 600Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the car can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

Unlike the outgoing version of the model that was available as a two-door coupe, the new Audi RS5 Sportback is now offered as a four-door sportback. Exterior highlights of the model include an RS-specific grille with honeycomb inserts, matrix LED headlamps, split LED tail lights, a spoiler, chrome-finished exhaust tips, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the refreshed Audi RS5 Sportback now comes equipped with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the MIB3 update, Alcantara upholstery, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, Audi’s virtual cockpit, and a range of RS-spec elements such as the sport seats, steering wheel, and the RS logo on various panels.