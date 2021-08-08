Audi RS5 Sportback to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo TFSI petrol engine generating 444bhp and 600Nm

- To be positioned between the S5 Sportback and the RS7 Sportback

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi will further expand its product lineup in the country with the launch of the RS5 Sportback. Back in 2018, the RS5 was introduced as a two-door Coupe, while this time around it is being offered in the four-door Sportback body style. For freshness, the upcoming RS5 Sportback features subtle styling tweaks.

Mechanically, the RS5 Sportback is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo TFSI petrol engine that generates 444bhp and 600Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds and can attain a top speed of 250kmph.

Visually, the vehicle gets a gloss-black RS-specific grille with a honeycomb pattern. The bumper and the air inlet have been redesigned to further enhance the sporty stance. The RS5 Sportback will ride on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by split LED taillights and wide oval-shaped twin exhaust tips with a chrome finish.

The feature list and additional details will be known post its official launch in India tomorrow.