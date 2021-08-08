CarWale
    MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater to be launched in India tomorrow

    Nikhil Puthran

    MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater to be launched in India tomorrow

    - To be positioned below the Savvy six-seat variant

    - Mechanically continues to be powered by the existing engine options 

    MG’s flagship SUV, the Gloster Savvy variant with a seven-seat configuration will be launched in the country tomorrow. The Gloster is currently available in four variants - Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, where the top-spec Savvy variant is limited to a six-seat layout option. The upcoming seven-seat version is expected to be priced marginally lower than the six-seat version.

    Mechanically, the Gloster Savvy seven-seater will continue to be powered by 2.0-litre diesel engine in two tunes – Turbocharged and Twin-Turbocharged. The Turbocharged engine produces 161bhp at 4,000rpm and 375Nm of torque 1,500rpm, while the Twin-Turbocharged engine produces 215bhp at 4,000rpm and 480Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. Both the engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle will continue to be offered with seven terrain modes – Eco, Auto, Sport, Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock.

    Features and safety equipment will also be retained from the existing model. More details about the Gloster Savvy seven-seater will be known post its India debut tomorrow. 

    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    ₹ 29.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Gloster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.48 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.12 Lakh
    Pune₹ 36.28 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 35.63 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.43 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 35.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.52 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.35 Lakh

