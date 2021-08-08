MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be positioned below the Savvy six-seat variant

- Mechanically continues to be powered by the existing engine options

MG’s flagship SUV, the Gloster Savvy variant with a seven-seat configuration will be launched in the country tomorrow. The Gloster is currently available in four variants - Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, where the top-spec Savvy variant is limited to a six-seat layout option. The upcoming seven-seat version is expected to be priced marginally lower than the six-seat version.

Mechanically, the Gloster Savvy seven-seater will continue to be powered by 2.0-litre diesel engine in two tunes – Turbocharged and Twin-Turbocharged. The Turbocharged engine produces 161bhp at 4,000rpm and 375Nm of torque 1,500rpm, while the Twin-Turbocharged engine produces 215bhp at 4,000rpm and 480Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. Both the engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle will continue to be offered with seven terrain modes – Eco, Auto, Sport, Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock.

Features and safety equipment will also be retained from the existing model. More details about the Gloster Savvy seven-seater will be known post its India debut tomorrow.