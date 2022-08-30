CarWale
    2022 MG Gloster key features revealed ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 MG Gloster key features revealed ahead of launch

    - The updated MG Gloster will receive over 75 connected-car features

    - The model will be launched in India tomorrow

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, MG Motor India has announced the key features of the 2022 Gloster full-size SUV. According to the company, the 'Advanced Gloster’ will come equipped with more than 75 connected-car features.

    The updated MG Gloster will feature the latest version of the brand’s connected-cat technology, known as i-Smart 2.0. A few notable highlights include audio, AC, and mood light functions control via the i-Smart app, birthday wish on the head unit, Park+ head unit app, customisable lock screen wallpaper, live weather and AQI information on the navigation screen, Hinglish voice commands, i-Smart app for Android watch, Smart Hybrid search (online and offline), and the Discovery app (in partnership with MapMyIndia, Zogo, and DineOut.

    MG Gloster Front View

    Earlier today, the images of the 2022 MG Gloster were leaked, revealing the changes to the exterior design of the SUV. That said, we expect the model to carry on with the same 2.0-litre turbo and twin-turbo engines paired only with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, the updated MG Gloster will rival the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the Toyota Fortuner.

