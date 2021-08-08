CarWale
    Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta edition celebrates a decade with six exhaust tips

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta edition celebrates a decade with six exhaust tips

    -         Pacchetto Tempesta translates to Storm Packagae

    -         Upgrades to suspension, aero and AMG’s V12

    Rear High Mounted Stop Lamp

    It was in 2011 when Pagani gave us the Zonda successor in the form of the Huayra. At the 2021 Monterey Car Week, the Italian marque is celebrating 10 years of its mid-engine supercar with this – the Pacchetto Tempesta (Storm Package) of the Benny Caiola (BC) version.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powered by the same six-litre AMG-sourced V12, there’s an eight per cent bump in output that takes the total to 815bhp and 1,100Nm. Visual changes seen on the Storm Package includes a new front splitter and a dedicated air intake for better aero efficiency. 

    Rear View

    It also wears a massive new rear wing with an integrated central fin like the ones you see on F1 race cars. But the highlight of the Huayra Pacchetto Tempesta has to be the set of six exhaust tips at the back – the additional two sticking out from the diffusers.

    Dashboard

    Changes under the skin are the newer suspensions that are more focused on comfort with a new Soft Drive Mode added to the mix. The six-speed sequential gearbox remains unchanged along with the ultra-light Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 monocoque, specifically designed in line with the most stringent FIA requirements.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta will be joined on The Quail stage and Laguna Seca by one of the 40 Huayra Roadster BC ever made. There’s a hardcore version also expected to show up since the Huayra is not going to be replaced – at least for a considerable amount of time.

    Right Front Three Quarter
