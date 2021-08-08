Acura NSX Type S to be the swansong of Japanese mid-engine supercar

- To be revealed on 12 August

- Likely to get a considerable bump in power output

It was a moment of rejoice when Honda (Acura) resurrected the NSX name back in 2016. But with poor sales, low demand compared to aspirational Italian mid-engine cars, and a complicated hybrid mechanism, the Japanese carmaker was forced to pull the plug on the NSX after a short run of five years. The Type S that has been teased would be the last NSX with no sign of a third-gen model filling in as a replacement.

With a lot of teaser on the 2022 NSX we could expect slight tweaks to the nose, a mildly reworked rear engine cover done in red, and some dark finished highlights all around. There’s a ‘Type S’ logo seen on the front fender as well.

In terms of performance upgrades, the last NSX S will bow out with close to 600bhp. There will be numerable tweaks and improvements to the suspension, chassis, better tyres and brakes, and aero bits to go with the bump in output. The hybrid nature of the NSX should also get some enhancement.

To break cover at the Monterey Car Week on 12 August, the last hurrah of the Acura NSX will have a limited run of 350 units. The first of the Type S will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to charity.