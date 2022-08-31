CarWale
    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 MG Gloster launched in India; prices start at Rs 31.99 lakh

    - The refreshed MG Gloster gets over 75 connected-car features

    - The model gets new alloy wheels and an extra paint job option

    The updated MG Gloster has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model gets minor tweaks to the exterior design and an updated connected-car suite.

    On the outside, changes to the 2022 MG Gloster include a set of new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and an additional colour option called Deep Golden. The model is also offered in four other colours; Agate Red, Metal Black, Warm White, and Metal Ash.

    Key highlights on the exterior of the updated MG Gloster include LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a large three-slat grille with a chrome surround, contrast-coloured skid plates, fog lights, side steps, chrome door handles, LED tail lights, and quad-tip exhausts.

    Inside, the new MG Gloster comes equipped with over 75 connected-car features, a few of which include live weather updates, remote function for the music system, ambient lighting, and AC via the i-Smart 2.0 app, Hinglish voice commands, and an application for Android watches. The existing Gloster’s Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) has additional first-in-segment features such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). 

    Powertrain options on the refreshed MG Gloster remain unchanged, while the eight-speed automatic transmission is carried over too. The 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine produces 161bhp and 375Nm of torque while the twin-turbo version produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. The new MG Gloster rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Jeep Meridian.

    Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technological disruption, constant evolution, and best-in-class customer experience are key priorities for us at MG. The Gloster is known for being bold, sturdy, versatile, and luxurious, and we are grateful for our customers’ response to it. With its 2WD and 4WD trims, powerful engine options, next-gen technology, Autonomous Level 1 and MY MG Shield Package, the ‘Advanced Gloster’ is designed to delight and excite our new-age customer.”

    He further added, “We are actively addressing the supply chain issues through efforts such as additional localisation to ensure improvement in production. We hope to double our Gloster sales with this launch.”

    Prices for the 2022 MG Gloster 

    2022 MG Gloster Super 4X2- Rs 31.99 lakh

    2022 MG Gloster Sharp 4X2- Rs 36.87 lakh

    2022 MG Gloster Savvy 7S 4X2- Rs 38.44 lakh

    2022 MG Gloster Savvy 6S 4X2- Rs 38.44 lakh

    2022 MG Gloster Savvy 7S 4X4- Rs 40.77 lakh 

    2022 MG Gloster Savvy 6S 4X4- Rs 40.77 lakh 

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
