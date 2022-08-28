Is this the updated MG Gloster?

- Likely to get new features

MG Motor India has released a new teaser video of the Gloster SUV on its social media platforms. The carmaker has used the ‘Advanced’ prefix before the name indicating that the three-row SUV could get new features.

Launched in October 2020, the MG Gloster is already equipped with Level 1 ADAS features, six and seven-seat layout, a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and an electrically-adjustable driver seat. It is likely that the Gloster will be updated with new safety and tech features. However, more details are expected to be known in the coming days.

The Gloster can be had in Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy variants with prices starting at Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the MG Gloster is likely to continue with the 2.0-litre diesel engines in two states of tune – turbo and twin-turbo. The former has an output of 161bhp and 375Nm of torque while the twin-turbo petrol mill puts out 215bhp and 480Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include an eight-speed automatic transmission where the latter is also equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup.