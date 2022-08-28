CarWale
    Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited announced

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited commenced the celebrations of the ’40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India’. As part of the 40 years celebration, Suzuki Motor Corporation announced the establishment of Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited (SRDI). Through SRDI, Suzuki will establish a framework to strengthen its R&D competitiveness and capabilities.

    At the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Suzuki Motor Gujarat electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat. He also laid the foundation stone for Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana via video conferencing.

    R. C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited elaborated upon the success of 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. He said, “This partnership has shown that the combination of Japanese and Indian strengths results in world-class competitiveness. We learnt that strong teamwork between employees and management is possible and creates a win-win situation for both. 98 per cent of our workers pay income tax, and a large percentage own cars and houses. We understood the critical role of a robust and competitive supply chain. We have learnt how to make continuous improvements in quality and the importance of always focussing on the customer.”

