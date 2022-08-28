CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,79,972 passenger vehicles in July 2022

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,79,972 passenger vehicles in July 2022

    - 1,24,150 mini and compact vehicles built

    - New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched 

    Maruti Suzuki has been able to increase its monthly production numbers and this is evident in the last two reports filed by the carmaker. However, Maruti Suzuki produced a total of 1,84,890 units which is relatively higher than the numbers in the last few months. These are over 28 per cent higher compared to the figures in June 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the mini and compact sub-category, the automaker produced 1,24,150 vehicles. The segment is the highest contributor to the brand’s sales and comprises cars such as the Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, and Celerio. Coming to the mid-size segment, the production of Ciaz was ramped up with a total of 2,281 units built. The utility vehicles under which the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 are produced witnessed manufacturing of 53,541 units. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,79,972 units.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10 last week at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level hatchback is available in four variants, six colours, and two gearbox options. The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

