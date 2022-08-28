Weekly news round-up: Hyundai Venue N Line launch date, Kia Sonet X Line image leaked, Tata Nexon Jet Edition

In the week gone by, we had come across a series of new car launches ahead of the upcoming festive season. Additionally, we had also come across a series of spy shots of the upcoming new car models. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG arrives at dealerships

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG variants have started reaching dealerships ahead of the commencement of official deliveries. The Swift hatchback is the latest model to join the CNG range of products offered by Maruti Suzuki in India. For the uninitiated, the Swift S-CNG is available in two variant options – VXi and ZXi.

Hyundai Venue N Line to be launched in India on 6 September

Post much wait, Hyundai India will unveil the Venue N Line in Metaverse on 6 September. The Venue N Line launch will comprise more than 70 sites that users will be able to spot and engage. Interested customers can download the Robolox app via the Play Store to watch the upcoming launch in Metaverse. The upcoming model will get distinctive styling elements in the form of tweaked bumpers, sporty alloy wheels, new colour options, and red inserts.

Mahindra Bolero spied with new logo; facelift coming soon?

The Mahindra Bolero was recently spied with mild upgrades. As seen in the images, the test mule features the new Twin Peaks logo. It is believed that the company is also working on a facelift version. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues testing; India launch likely during the festive season

The Hyundai Ionic 5 was recently spotted testing on Indian roads ahead of its anticipated launch later this year. The Ionic 5 will be the second EV to be offered by the company after the Kona EV. The model is underpinned by the same Global Modular Architecture (E-GMP) platform that forms the base for the Kia EV6. The new model is listed on the company’s website.

New Kia Sonet X Line exterior image leaked

Kia India had recently teased the Sonet X Line. This time around, the exterior images of the new model have been leaked ahead of the official unveiling. As seen in the images, the special edition variant of the compact SUV will feature ‘Matte Graphite’ exterior colour. Additionally, the vehicle will get orange accents on the bumpers, wheel hub caps, and body side cladding.

New Tata Nexon Jet Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 12.13 lakh

Gearing up for the festive season, Tata Motors has launched the Nexon Jet Edition in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. The Jet Edition variant is available in four variant options – XZ+ (P) petrol, XZA+ (P) petrol, XZ+ (P) diesel, and XZA+ (P) diesel. The compact SUV gets dual-tone earthy bronze body colour with a contrasting platinum silver roof. Apart from the Nexon Jet Edition, the company Tata Motors has also introduced the Harrier Jet Edition and Safari Jet Edition models in the country.