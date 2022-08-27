New Kia Sonet X Line exterior image leaked

- Will be painted in Matte Graphite exterior shade

- Expected to be launched next month

A week back, Kia India teased the X Line special edition of the Sonetcompact SUV. Expected to be launched in the coming month when the car celebrates its second anniversary, the first exterior image of the Sonet X Line has leaked on the internet.

The highlight of the Sonet X Line will be the ‘Matte Graphite’ exterior shade which we have seen in the Seltos X Line SUV. Accentuating the matte look will be the orange accents on the fore and aft bumpers, body side cladding, and wheel hub caps. As per the leaked image, the 16-inch alloy wheels could get a new dual-tone design.

While the interior changes are not yet known, the Sonet X Line could boast of new leatherette upholstery along with a handful of new features. The X Line will be based on the top-spec GT trim and will get features like ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and four airbags as standard.

The powertrain options on the Sonet X Line could include 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the former is expected to be paired to a DCT unit, the latter will be mated to an automatic transmission. Interestingly, Hyundai India will also be introducing the Venue N Line next month with new exterior shades, gloss black front grille, N Line motifs, dual-tip exhaust, and an all-black cabin.

Image Source