CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New Kia Sonet X Line exterior image leaked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    392 Views
    New Kia Sonet X Line exterior image leaked

    - Will be painted in Matte Graphite exterior shade

    - Expected to be launched next month

    A week back, Kia India teased the X Line special edition of the Sonetcompact SUV. Expected to be launched in the coming month when the car celebrates its second anniversary, the first exterior image of the Sonet X Line has leaked on the internet. 

    The highlight of the Sonet X Line will be the ‘Matte Graphite’ exterior shade which we have seen in the Seltos X Line SUV. Accentuating the matte look will be the orange accents on the fore and aft bumpers, body side cladding, and wheel hub caps. As per the leaked image, the 16-inch alloy wheels could get a new dual-tone design. 

    While the interior changes are not yet known, the Sonet X Line could boast of new leatherette upholstery along with a handful of new features. The X Line will be based on the top-spec GT trim and will get features like ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and four airbags as standard. 

    The powertrain options on the Sonet X Line could include 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the former is expected to be paired to a DCT unit, the latter will be mated to an automatic transmission. Interestingly, Hyundai India will also be introducing the Venue N Line next month with new exterior shades, gloss black front grille, N Line motifs, dual-tip exhaust, and an all-black cabin. 

    Image Source

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi India opens new pre-owned showroom in Nagpur

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    ₹ 2.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.78 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.82 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.32 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.64 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.32 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Kia Sonet X Line exterior image leaked