Audi India opens new pre-owned showroom in Nagpur

- Also houses a new service facility

- 18th pre-owned car facility

Audi India has expanded the footprint of its pre-owned luxury car showroom chain – Audi Approved: plus, with the opening of the 18th new facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The outlet also houses a new service facility on the same premises and is located at Central MIDC road, Hingana, Nagpur.

Every car that is sold undergoes over 300 multi-point checks. This includes exterior, interior, electrical inspections, and a full road test. Alongside the purchase, the carmaker also offers the ‘Audi Approved: plus program’ that provides benefits such as a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, service history, and 24x7 roadside assistance. The program also provides finance and insurance services to further ease the car buying experience.

In other news, Audi India will levy a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across its model range from 20 September, 2022. The luxury carmaker has also commenced the pre-bookings of the new Audi Q3 for Rs 2 lakh which is slated to be launched in the coming month.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, “We are very happy to inaugurate our 18th Audi Approved: plus facility in the country. Nagpur is one of the key industrial cities of Maharashtra and we enjoy a strong presence in this region. We are rapidly expanding our pre-owned car business and will end this year with 22 such facilities. In addition, we have opened a new service facility which will ensure we are well connected to our customers.”