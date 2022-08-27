Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari special editions teased; to be launched today

- Likely to get new colour schemes

Tata Motors has been known to introduce special edition models of its passenger vehicles. It started with the Dark edition and was followed by several others like the Gold Edition for the Safari, and the most recent one being the Kaziranga Edition of the Nexon, Punch, Safari, and Harrier. Now, the carmaker has released yet another teaser hinting at special edition models of the Nexon, Safari, and Harrier SUVs that are slated to be launched tomorrow.

While the teaser reveals very limited details of the upcoming editions, we can spot the dual-tone paint scheme for the Harrier and Safari. Although the Tata Nexon is already available in two-tone paint schemes, this is a first for the elder siblings. However, the exact colour combinations are not yet known. Besides the new colours, these SUVs are likely to get new feature updates like a 360-degree camera, refreshed leatherette upholstery, and a revised interior theme.

The Harrier, Nexon, and Safari are unlike to get any mechanical upgrades and will mostly continue with the existing powertrain options. This includes a 2.0-litre diesel engine for the Safari and Harrier that develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon can be had with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines where both are available with six-speed manual and AMT units.