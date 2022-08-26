CarWale
    Skoda Vision 7S Concept to be showcased on 30 August

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Three-row SUV will feature Skoda’s new design language for the first time 

    - To offer a symmetrical “wrap-around” design in the interior 

    Czech automaker, Skoda will unveil the Vision 7S Concept on 30 August. Last month, the company revealed the design sketch of the upcoming seven-seat SUV. The vehicle marks the debut of Skoda’s new design language. 

    As seen in the sketches, the Vision 7S will feature a distinctively shaped nose and T-shaped headlights. Further, the vehicle will get faux skid plates, seven vertical slits, and blacked-out wheel arches. Interestingly, the center slit will get an orange highlight. The rear section will also get the T-designed taillamps which are complemented by a roof-mounted rear spoiler. The boot lid will get a large ‘Skoda’ lettering between the taillights. 

    Skoda Left Front Three Quarter

    As for the interior, the Vision 7S will get an asymmetrical ‘wrap-around’ design. The dashboard will be highlighted by a vertically aligned touchscreen unit and easy physical controls. Moreover, the vehicle will also offer a built-in child seat and integrated backpacks. 

    More details about the Skoda Vision 7S concept will be known post the official unveil. 

     Next 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues testing; India launch likely during the festive season

