    2022 Audi Q3 booking open; available in two variants

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Available in two variant options – Premium Plus and Technology

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI engine that generates 187bhp/320Nm

    The German luxury automaker, Audi has commenced bookings for the new Q3 in India against a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The new Q3 is available in two variant options – Premium Plus and Technology. Interestingly, the first 500 customers will receive an extended warranty (2+3 years) and comprehensive service package (three years/50,000kms) benefits. 

    Mechanically, the new Audi Q3 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI engine that generates 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds. Further, it gets an all-wheel drive system as standard. The exterior feature highlights include LED headlights, panoramic glass sunroof, high gloss styling package, and comfort key with a gesture-control tailgate. As for the interior, it offers Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours, leather/leatherette seat upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, and Audi sound system with ten speakers. 

    The safety feature list in the 2022 Audi Q3 includes six airbags, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether for outer rear seats, and an anti-theft spare wheel. Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi Q3 has a fan following of its own in India and is loved by one and all. It has been our best-selling model and we are overjoyed to open bookings in addition to announcing all the fantastic features and ownership benefits. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features.”

    Audi India plans to commence deliveries of the new Q3 towards the end of 2022. 

    Audi New Q3
    ₹ 40.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
