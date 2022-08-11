Tata Punch surpasses the 1 lakh unit sales milestone

- The Tata Punch was launched in October last year

- Prices of the model currently start at Rs 5.93 lakh

Tata Motors announced that it has rolled out 1 lakh units of the Punch from its manufacturing facility in Pune. The model, which achieved this milestone in a span of 10 months since its launch in October 2021, is priced between Rs 5.93-9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch is available in five variants including Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, Creative, and Kaziranga. Colour options on the model will include Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red. The model received a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Under the hood, the Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Tata Motors claims a fuel efficiency of 18.82 kmpl and 18.97 kmpl for the manual and automatic variants respectively.

Commenting on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “We are delighted to share that Punch has achieved the 1 lakh sales mark within a short span of 10 months. It is one of the highest-selling SUVs from our ‘New Forever’ portfolio. This achievement speaks highly of the strong response from customers and we are very thankful to them for their continued trust. The Punch is our second product based on the ALFA architecture and has successfully established its popularity by creating a new segment and thereby reinforcing the four core pillars of a true SUV; stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, roomy and spacious Interiors, and absolute safety. We are confident that the Punch will continue to receive love from customers and will keep redefining the SUV experience through its performance.”