Lamborghini Urus breaks a record at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in the SUV category

- The Lamborghini Urus seen in the images here will be unveiled in August

- The new model covered 20 km and 156 turns in 10:32.064

Ahead of its premiere in mid-August, the updated Lamborghini Urus SUV has set a new record in the production SUV category on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb track. Starting from an altitude of 2862 meters, the car tackled the 156 turns that wind for 20 km, ascending a further altitude of 1,439 meters and crossing the finish line at 4,302 meters (14,115 ft) in 10:32.064.

Lamborghini added that Hill Climb champion and Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli was entrusted with the new Urus, sporting a camouflage wrap ahead of its official presentation. The record run took the same route as the race, with the road closed to traffic for the occasion.

Yet to make its formal debut, the new Urus was not entered in the official race but the time was recorded by the official timekeepers of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The Urus defeated the current race day record of 10:49.902 held by Rhys Millen, set in 2018 with a Bentley Bentayga.

The Lamborghini Urus in question was equipped with the standard twin-turbo V8 engine. The vehicle was modified with the passenger compartment equipped with a roll cage and the standard seats making way for a race seat with a six-point harness. Also inside the car was a fire extinguishing system. Additionally, the carmaker claims that the tyres (sizes 285/40 R22 and 325/35 R22) are an evolution of the model’s Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubber.