New Tata Nexon Jet Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 12.13 lakh

- The Tata Nexon Jet Edition is available in four variants

- The model gets a unique paintjob and additional features

Tata Motors has officially launched the Nexon Jet Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 12.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants including XZ+ (P) Petrol, XZA+ (P) Petrol, XZ+ (P) Diesel, and XZA+ (P) Diesel. The Indian carmaker has also introduced the Jet Editions of the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon EV.

In terms of exterior design, the Tata Nexon Jet Edition gets a Starlight paintjob, which is essentially an earthy bronze body colour with a contrasting platinum silver roof. The alloy wheels receive a blacked-out finish while the skid plates are painted in silver.

Inside, the Tata Nexon Jet Edition receives a dual-tone Oyster White and Granite Black theme, a techno-steel bronze finish on the dashboard, as well as bronze accents on doors and floor consoles. Also on offer is the Jet Edition embroidery on the front headrests and deco stitching on the seats in a bronze thread. In terms of features, the sub-four metre SUV gets a wireless charger apart from the regular set of features such as ventilated seats, an electric sunroof with tilt function, and an air purifier with AQI display.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Over the last few years, Tata Motors has been striding ahead, consistently grabbing a sizeable market share in the industry on the back of a robust portfolio that sports an eclectic design, provides a pleasurable and safe drive experience, and impressive aftersales services. Our customers and auto experts have continuously appreciated our transformation into a world-class auto player, offering absolute consumer delight. Riding on our number one SUV position and in line with our ‘New Forever’ brand promise to keep our products refreshed, we are elated to introduce the brand new Jet Edition in our Safari, Harrier, and Nexon portfolios, adding more cheer for customers this festive season.'

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Nexon Jet Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):

Nexon Jet Edition XZ+ (P) Petrol: Rs 12.13 lakh

Nexon Jet Edition XZA+ (P) Petrol: Rs 12.78 lakh

Nexon Jet Edition XZ+ (P) Diesel: Rs 13.43 lakh

Nexon Jet Edition XZA+ (P) Diesel: Rs 14.08 lakh