CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Safari Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 21.35 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    813 Views
    Tata Safari Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 21.35 lakh

    - Offered in new Earthy Bronze and Platinum Silver exterior colour

    - Gets three new safety features

    Tata Motors has launched a new special edition of the three-row Safari SUV. Christened as Tata Safari Jet Edition, the newest addition is available at a starting price of Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in four variants and is offered with both six and seven-seat layouts.

    Tata Safari Left Side View

    Based on the standard XZ+ variant, the Jet Edition costs Rs 30,000 more and for the extra dough introduces a new Starlight exterior shade which is a combination of earthy bronze colour with a platinum silver roof. Elevating the visual effect are the gloss black alloys wheels and silver fore and aft skid plates. 

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    The theme continues on the inside with the bronze accents sprinkled at the centre of the dashboard, centre console, and on the door pads.  The leatherette upholstery is draped in dual-tone Oyster White and Benecke-Kaliko theme. In terms of features, the Safari Jet Edition gets an extended feature list which now includes support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, and an air purifier. All rows now get Type-C USB ports and winged comfort head restraints. Further, the ‘#Jet’ motifs on the front headrests and contrast copper stitching on the seats adds to the s theme. 

    Tata Safari Front Row Seats

    The Safari SUV also comes equipped with panic brake alert, driver doze off alert, after impact braking, and an electronic parking brake. Mechanically, the Tata Safari gets no updates and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The motor is available with both manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    Tata Safari Left Rear Three Quarter
    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 15.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Harrier Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 20.90 lakh
     Next 
    New Tata Nexon Jet Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 12.13 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Safari Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32664 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    ₹ 2.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.71 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.59 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.74 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.99 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 17.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 18.73 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.95 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 17.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32664 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 21.35 lakh