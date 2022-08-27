Tata Safari Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 21.35 lakh

- Offered in new Earthy Bronze and Platinum Silver exterior colour

- Gets three new safety features

Tata Motors has launched a new special edition of the three-row Safari SUV. Christened as Tata Safari Jet Edition, the newest addition is available at a starting price of Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in four variants and is offered with both six and seven-seat layouts.

Based on the standard XZ+ variant, the Jet Edition costs Rs 30,000 more and for the extra dough introduces a new Starlight exterior shade which is a combination of earthy bronze colour with a platinum silver roof. Elevating the visual effect are the gloss black alloys wheels and silver fore and aft skid plates.

The theme continues on the inside with the bronze accents sprinkled at the centre of the dashboard, centre console, and on the door pads. The leatherette upholstery is draped in dual-tone Oyster White and Benecke-Kaliko theme. In terms of features, the Safari Jet Edition gets an extended feature list which now includes support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, and an air purifier. All rows now get Type-C USB ports and winged comfort head restraints. Further, the ‘#Jet’ motifs on the front headrests and contrast copper stitching on the seats adds to the s theme.

The Safari SUV also comes equipped with panic brake alert, driver doze off alert, after impact braking, and an electronic parking brake. Mechanically, the Tata Safari gets no updates and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The motor is available with both manual and automatic gearboxes.