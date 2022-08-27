CarWale
    Tata Harrier Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 20.90 lakh

    Nikhil Puthran

    825 Views
    Tata Harrier Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 20.90 lakh

    - Based on XZ+ and XZA+ variant options 

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which generates 168bhp/350Nm

    In an effort to boost sales in the festive season, Tata Motors has launched the Harrier Jet Edition in the country in XZ+ and XZA+ variants, at a starting price of Rs 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new special edition version gets an exclusive exterior and interior colour theme. 

    To distinguish it from the regular model, the Harrier Jet Edition gets the unique exterior colour – Starlight – a dual-tone combination of earthly bronze and platinum silver roof. The SUV rides on Jet black alloy wheels and silver skid plates to highlight the SUV’s character. As for the interior, it gets dual-tone Oyster white and Granite black combination. Further, the vehicle gets a techno-steel bronze finish mid-pad along with bronze accents on the doors and the floor console, Tri-Arrow perforated Oyster white – Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats, and exquisite bronze inserts. In terms of features, the Tata Harrier Jet Edition offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air purifier, and a wireless charger. 

    In addition to the existing 14 safety features from the standard variant, this newly launched Jet Edition gets advanced ESP safety functions such as driver doze-off alert, panic brake alert, and after-impact braking. As for the interior, the vehicle offers USB charger in both rows and an electronic parking brake in both manual and automatic transmission options with disc brakes on all four wheels. 

    Under the hood, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 - 2,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual transmission and six-speed torque converter automatic options. 

    The ex-showroom, New Delhi prices for Tata Harrier Jet Edition are as follows –

    Harrier XZ+: Rs 20.90 lakh 

    Harrier XZA+: Rs 22.20 lakh 

    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
